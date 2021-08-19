Log in
Two Muskat, Mahony & Devine Partners Named to 2022 List of Best Lawyers in America

08/19/2021 | 11:26am EDT
HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two partners with Houston-based Muskat, Mahony & Devine have been named to the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the country.

Mike Muskat is a seasoned litigator who has successfully litigated hundreds of cases on behalf of employers involving nearly every type of employment law claim. Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Muskat is often called upon to handle the most challenging employment matters. His work has been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation.

Corey Devine is a Board-Certified Labor and Employment lawyer who focuses his practice on traditional employment, wage and hour, and unfair competition disputes and counseling, especially for clients in the energy industry. Mr. Devine is highly sought after for his sound judgment and deep understanding of employment law. He has been honored as a Texas Rising Star by Super Lawyers and was named to the Houston Business Journal's 40 Under 40.

"We are so pleased to be recognized for doing what we love – working on behalf of our clients," said Mr. Muskat. "It is especially nice to be named among the top Labor and Employment attorneys in the nation on a list that is based on client and peer feedback. That is truly an honor."

The Best Lawyers in America is based on confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research. To read more about Muskat, Mahony & Devine's Best Lawyers, visit: https://www.bestlawyers.com/

Muskat, Mahony & Devine, LLP is a Houston-based labor and employment law firm that delivers big firm expertise and sophistication with a personal approach. Founded in 2006, M2D partners daily with some of the world's largest and most sophisticated employers to find solutions to their toughest labor and employment challenges. Its lawyers have a successful track record for resolving all types of employment-related disputes, including those involving claims of discrimination, harassment and retaliation, violations of wage-and-hour laws, and unfair competition.

Media Contact:  
April Arias 
800-559-4534  
april@androvett.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-muskat-mahony--devine-partners-named-to-2022-list-of-best-lawyers-in-america-301359132.html

SOURCE Muskat, Mahony & Devine, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
