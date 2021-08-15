Two New Sprinkler Pivots Installed at Oregon's Longview Ranch

Longview Ranch, located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape.

Oregon’s Longview Ranch is committed to responsible and sustainable land-use practices, as well as conscious of the importance of water conservation. Thus Longview Ranch is investing in two new sprinkler pivots to ensure that fields are not over watered, while still able to keep the fields green and growing great crops.

The summer of 2020 brought drought conditions to Central Oregon, yet Oregon’s Longview Ranch charted record hay production, a tribute to its employees, each of whom worked tirelessly to maintain the irrigation with the 16 previously installed sprinkler pivots.

To learn more about Oregon’s Longview Ranch:

Longview Ranch YouTube: https://youtu.be/pB5jbyR9sNs

https://youtu.be/pB5jbyR9sNs Day in the Life at Longview Ranch Blog: https://www.dayinthelifeatlongviewranchoregon.com/blog/two-new-sprinkler-pivots-installed-at-oregons-longview-ranch

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

Longview Ranch Website: www.longviewranchoregon.com

www.longviewranchoregon.com Longview Ranch Blog: https://www.longviewranchoregon.com/blog

https://www.longviewranchoregon.com/blog Longview Ranch YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOMWgpVU-6p4joD5XdJNgUA

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOMWgpVU-6p4joD5XdJNgUA Longview Ranch Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/longviewranchoregon

https://www.facebook.com/longviewranchoregon Longview Ranch Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/longviewranchoregon/

https://www.instagram.com/longviewranchoregon/ Longview Ranch Twitter: https://twitter.com/Longviewrancho1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210814005001/en/