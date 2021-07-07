Two Prominent Optometric Practices Partner with Carolina Eyecare Physicians

US Eye Practice Network Expands Footprint in Charleston Market

Belle Hall Eye Care and Eyecare Specialties of Charleston, two Charleston-based optometric practices, have partnered with US EYE and Carolina Eyecare Physicians to enrich patient care and expand the group’s multi-disciplinary eye care services throughout the Lowcountry.

Established in 2004 by Dr. Lori Roberts Hauser, Belle Hall Eye Care became a distinguished practice in Mount Pleasant with a reputation for providing outstanding patient care. While Dr. Roberts has recently relocated outside of the area, her associate, Dr. Jeff Lynn, will remain at the practice and lead the unification. In addition to Dr. Jeff Lynn, Dr. Elizabeth Braun, a current optometric physician at Carolina Eyecare Physicians, will join him in the former Belle Hall office location with availability to see new patients.

“We see a bright future functioning as an office of Carolina Eyecare Physicians,” said Dr. Jeff Lynn. “With this operational change, Dr. Braun and I will be able to focus on patient interactions and serving the community, which is our true passion.”

Eyecare Specialties of Charleston is a Charleston-based optometric practice with three locations in the Lowcountry, founded on the commitment to delivering quality service through friendly staff members and skilled providers. Led by Dr. James Elliot and Dr. Patrick Smith, the team provides a variety of optometric services, including comprehensive eye exams, cataract and LASIK surgery co-management, glaucoma and ocular disease treatment, contact lens fittings, and more.

“We are delighted to welcome Belle Hall Eye Care and Eyecare Specialties of Charleston to the Carolina Eyecare family and US Eye network,” said Dr. Kerry Solomon, Medical Director at Carolina Eyecare Physicians and a member of the Physicians Advisory Board for US Eye. “Both practices are known for their commitment to providing exemplary service to Charleston-area residents. Our partnership strategy is to collaborate with the best and brightest providers who uphold our values of a patient-first approach to delivering care. The two practices will make an excellent addition to the US Eye network, and we look forward to continued collaboration in the years to come.”

Carolina Eyecare Physicians is a member practice of US Eye, a physician-led, patient centric network of eye care practices. The eye care management organization operates 32 clinics and 3 surgery centers across the Southeast United States, positioning US Eye as one of the largest comprehensive eye care delivery systems in the nation.

All appointments at Belle Hall Eye Care and Eyecare Specialties of Charleston will proceed as scheduled. For more information on the partnerships, please call 843-725-0064 or visit www.CarolinaEyecare.com.

About Carolina Eyecare Physicians

Carolina Eyecare Physicians was established nearly 30 years ago with the mission of becoming the premier ophthalmology and optometry practice in the Lowcountry by providing exceptional patient care. The practice currently employs 18 providers, approximately 160 employees and operates 11 locations across South Carolina, including one surgery center in Charleston, South Carolina. Learn more at www.CarolinaEyecare.com.

About US Eye

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, and employs 71 providers, over 600 staff members, and currently operates 32 offices and three ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeastern United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at www.USEye.com.

