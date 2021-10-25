Log in
Two Roads Consulting : Named One of Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work

10/25/2021 | 11:27am EDT
Firm Is Among 100 North Texas Companies Honored in This Year’s Awards

The Dallas Business Journal has announced the recipients of its 2021 Best Place to Work Awards, and Two Roads Consulting is among the 100 North Texas companies recognized. These annual awards highlight companies that go above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace environment and culture for their employees.

Two Roads was one of 20 companies in the Micro category (10-24 employees) recognized by the Dallas Business Journal at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel on Oct. 21.

“We’re honored to have received this recognition from the Dallas Business Journal,” said Scott Chiou, founding partner of Two Roads Consulting. “Our mission has always been to build a thriving and collaborative work environment where our team members feel welcomed and inspired.”

More than 380 companies were nominated for this year’s awards, and the selected organizations had the highest scores in their size category based on an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. Other companies recognized by Dallas Business Journal include Citi, KPMG, and Compass.

“This is an amazing honor for our company, and I’m so proud of our team and what we’ve built at Two Roads,” said Denton Newham, founding partner of Two Roads Consulting. “Our commitment to one another, emphasis on authenticity, and passion for giving back to our community have all contributed to our strong culture and helped us find success as a company.”

The full list of the Best Places to Work can be found here: https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas/news/2021/08/31/best-places-to-work-top-100-2021.html

About Two Roads Consulting

Two Roads is a management consulting firm focused on transformation, helping clients tackle today’s most complex business and technology challenges. The firm has been serving North Texas since 2015 with an experienced, local team that has a passion for problem-solving.

To learn more: https://www.tworoadsconsulting.com/


