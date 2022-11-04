Advanced search
Two South Korean miners rescued from collapsed mine after nine days

11/04/2022 | 07:03pm EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean miners who were trapped inside a collapsed zinc mine in the country's northeastern county of Bonghwa walked out alive after nine days late on Friday as the nation mourned a deadly Halloween tragedy, officials said on Saturday.

Local fire authorities said the two miners walked out of the underground mine that had collapsed after a landslide on Oct. 26, through rescue efforts that focused on drilling a hole.

The two survived by consuming instant, sweetened coffee powder and pitched a tent with plastics inside the collapsed mine to keep themselves warm, local Yonhap News reported citing rescuers.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a week-long mourning period through Nov. 5 after 156 people killed in a crowd crush in Seoul during Halloween festivities.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
