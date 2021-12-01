Two-Thirds of US Doctors Say Mobile Diabetes Apps Help Patients Stay In Touch with Disease Management, In New InCrowd Instant Insights Data

However, doctors show less agreement on impact on outcomes, with 53% saying apps provide better health outcomes, 47% that apps are highly effective in managing T2D

As the holidays add opportunity for dietary indulgence and raise the stakes for disease management in vulnerable populations, new data show that two-thirds of US endocrinologists and primary care physicians (PCPs) surveyed agree that diabetes mobile apps help their type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients manage their care. Sixty-six percent of physicians agree that their T2D patients who use diabetes mobile apps are more in touch with their disease treatment and management, and 61% say that they are better able to manage the care of T2D patients using mobile apps because, as physicians, they can track the information that patients input and share with them.

However, just 53% agree that patients using mobile apps have better health outcomes, and 50% say that they encourage all their T2D patients to use mobile diabetes apps to track their health.

Data were sourced during the morning of November 16, 2021, in just under three hours, by InCrowd, the real-time market insights company and a brand of Apollo Intelligence (Apollo), global insights innovator for the life sciences industry. This research is the fourth in InCrowd’s Instant Insights series on timely topics.

“US doctors who care for type 2 diabetic patients clearly appreciate the role that mobile apps can play in disease management, but right now they are voicing only tepid endorsement when it comes to mobile apps driving improved health outcomes,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO of Apollo. “As early studies start to show a connection to health outcomes, and as apps expand ease-of-use and feature sets, we’re eager to monitor physicians’ evolving views on mHealth solutions for diabetes management.”

A variety of mobile apps support weight loss, sleep management, and health and wellness considerations that impact T2D maintenance. When doctors were asked to share the apps they recommend to T2D patients, top responses included: FreeStyle Libre, CLARITY, OneTouch Reveal, Glooko, mySugr, and GlucoseBuddy.

Although only a quarter (26%) report difficulty with patients adopting diabetes mobile apps, ease of use remains an important issue for many patients. Just 23% of physicians agree that their T2D patients are tech savvy enough to use diabetes mobile apps. Forty-two percent said that given all that is required to manage T2D, many of their older patients in particular find tracking with mobile apps to be more onerous than helpful.

Other data show that:

In verbatim reports many physicians cite mobile apps as a game-changer for their patients, while some say their younger patients are able to use mobile diabetes apps to better effect.

“It has changed their type 2 diabetic care and their motivation to take their medications accurately and obtain real time feedback on their efforts and blood glucose control. The mobile application has been a major paradigm shift in patient care for their type 2 diabetes!!!!” —Office-based PCP, CA

Tracking blood glucose level readings (92%), recurring glucose patterns (81%), continuous glucose monitoring (78%), and food tracking and carb management features (72%) were the top most important features identified in mobile diabetes apps, according to the physicians. Sleep monitoring (31%) and mood tracking (19%) were the least frequently identified important features.

Doctors also recommended diet and exercise mobile apps including MyFitnessPal, CalorieKing, and Noom.

The one-minute InCrowd survey fielded to n=100 physicians from InCrowd’s mobile community included n=50 endocrinologists and n=50 PCPs, responding on November 16, 2021, in under 3 hours. For inclusion, respondents needed to have at least 10% of their T2D patients using a diabetes mobile app to monitor their health. Data in this report reflect the opinions of physician respondents and are not intended to endorse nor denounce any products. For more information download the report or visit InCrowd.

About Apollo Intelligence, LLC

Apollo Intelligence’s mission is to accelerate health innovation to improve life. In 2019, Apollo launched with the acquisition of InCrowd, the pioneer of real-time automated insights for the life sciences industry. To complement InCrowd and strengthen its global reach, in 2020 Apollo acquired SurceyHealthcareGlobus, the global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo provides access to 2M healthcare stakeholders worldwide—including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals. Apollo’s 200 employees support top global pharmaceutical brands, market research agencies, and consultancies across 14 different countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net.

