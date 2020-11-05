Two UBS Advisors in Greater Florida Named to Working Mother's Top Wealth Advisor Moms List

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two Financial Advisors in Greater Florida were named to Working Mother/SHOOK Research's list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms for 2020: Samantha A. Parker Hopkins, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, CRPS® in North Tampa, and Ashley H. Laubach, CFP®, CRPS® in Orlando.

"Samantha and Ashley are inspiring wealth management leaders who work tirelessly to help clients plan and achieve their financial goals while balancing the needs of their families," said Greg Kadet, Managing Director and Market Head of UBS Greater Florida. "Both women are extremely dedicated to their professions, communities, children and families. We are honored by this prestigious national recognition."

Joining UBS in 2008, Parker Hopkins serves as her office's Senior Retirement Plan Consultant, Portfolio Manager and Institutional Consultant. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and finance from the University of South Florida, and an M.B.A. in accounting at Rollins College.

Laubach joined UBS in 2001 and specializes in asset allocation and portfolio management, focusing on retirement income planning, education funding and structures for charitable giving, and estate planning. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and international business from Pennsylvania State University.

Working Mother and SHOOK Research considered women advisors with a child 21 or younger still living at home. The ranking is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2020.

