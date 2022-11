awarded this year's 'Opera Oscar'

at the 2022 International Opera Awards

Location: Madrid, Spain

(Oksana Taranenko, Odesa National Opera)

"Something very new, very fresh and unknown is being born out of this struggle and this fight. And Ukrainian art and music is definitely part of it."

The opera theaters in Lviv and Odesa

both won 'Company of the Year'

for their "courage and resilience" for

continuing performances in face of war