BEIRUT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Two air strikes hit near the town of Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast around 60 km (37 miles) north of the border with Israel on Monday, according to witnesses in the area.

Israel has been carrying out air strikes along the border area in south Lebanon against the armed group Hezbollah, which has fired rockets across the frontier. Israel has carried out strikes only rarely further north of the frontier zone.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily)