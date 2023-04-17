Two arrested for running Chinese 'secret police station' in NY

STORY: Liu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, face charges of conspiring to act as an agent of China's government without informing U.S. authorities and obstruction of justice, prosecutors said. They are expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn federal court later on Monday.

The charges come as the Department of Justice ramps up probes into what they call attempts at "transnational repression" by U.S. adversaries such as China and Iran to intimidate political opponents living in the United States.