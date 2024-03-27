STORY: The recovery of the two victims was announced at a press briefing held by Maryland Governor Wes Moore and other officials, who said the countries of origin of those presumed dead are Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico.

The bodies were pulled from the river a day after the massive container ship lost power and its ability to maneuver before plowing into a support pylon of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, knocking most of it into the water below.

A Maryland State Police official said the truck containing the bodies of the two men was found in about 25 feet of water near the mid-section of the fallen bridge. He also said that further efforts to recover remains were being suspended because of the increasingly treacherous conditions.

Four more workers who were part of a crew filling potholes on the bridge's road surface at the time remained missing and were declared on Tuesday night to be presumed dead, 18 hours after the crash.