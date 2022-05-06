Two buses with civilians evacuated from besieged Mariupol steelworks

May 6 (Reuters) - Twenty-five civilians, including children,
were brought out by bus on Friday from the Azovstal complex in
the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which is besieged by
Russian forces, to a camp in the Russian-controlled town of
Bezimenne.
Reuters journalists saw the coaches arrive and evacuees
being accompanied to the reception centre by representatives of
the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United
Nations, which have been helping to organise the evacuations.
Officials at the centre said they expected several buses to
arrive from the bombed-out steelworks, the last bastion of
Ukrainian forces in the city, on Friday.
Ukrainian officials had accused Russia of violating a
ceasefire on Friday aimed at evacuating scores of civilians
still trapped underground in the vast industrial plant, after
fighting thwarted efforts to rescue them the previous day.
The reception camp in Bezimenne was flying the
black-blue-red flag of the self-declared Donetsk People's
Republic, whose independence is recognised only by Russia.
After a previous set of evacuations from Azovstal at the
beginning of the week, around 100 evacuees were kept in
Bezimenne for a day before being allowed to travel on.
Most were taken to Zaporizhzhia, a city under Ukrainian
control, while a few opted to travel on to Russian-held
territory.
Mariupol, which has strategic importance for Russia not only
as a large port but also because it sits on a key east-west
highway leading from Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula,
has been under attack since shortly after Russian forces invaded
Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The port city on the Azov Sea now lies in ruins, under
Russian occupation but for the vast Azovstal industrial complex,
with its underground bomb shelters.
The mayor, who has left, has said only around 100,000 of the
pre-war population of more than 400,000 now remain.
