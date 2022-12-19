Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Two calves of endangered Javan rhinos spotted in Indonesia

12/19/2022 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has welcomed two baby Javan rhinoceroses to a family of one of the world's most endangered species, the environment and forestry ministry said.

Hidden camera footage released by the ministry at the weekend showed a small rhino trudging alongside another almost three times its size in the muddy terrain of the protected Ujung Kulon National Park on the western tip of Java island.

Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said the births would ensure rhino populations keep rising.

Javan rhinos, which are distinguished by their single horn, were once found throughout northeast India and Southeast Asia. Today they are among the most threatened of the five rhino species, mainly due to poaching.

There are now 77 Javan rhinos in Ujung Kulon, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Heru Asprihanto and Johan Purnomo; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:40aItaly defence minister demands equal weight in UK, Japan fighter partnership
RE
04:40aEuropean shares regain ground after brutal selloff last week
RE
04:39aRamaphosa re-elected as leader of South Africa's governing African National Congress
RE
04:32aCOP15 global nature deal passes despite Congo objections
RE
04:30aDutch PM Rutte expected to apologise for slavery and its consequences
RE
04:29aGhana suspends debt service payments on certain external debt: finance ministry
RE
04:25aHunger threatens Congo's Goma after fighting cuts supply routes
RE
04:24aDutch PM Rutte expected to apologise for slavery and its consequences
RE
04:24aTwo calves of endangered Javan rhinos spotted in Indonesia
RE
04:18aGhana suspends all debt service payments contracted after dec. 1…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
2Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
3Analysis-Investors eye a new market in Central Europe: homes for rent
4Morning bid: No Messi magic for markets
5Taiwan's export orders seen contracting at faster pace in Nov- Reuters ..

HOT NEWS