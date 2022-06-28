Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Two charged in Texas migrants tragedy

06/28/2022 | 11:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Two Mexican nationals were charged on Tuesday in connection with the tragic deaths of dozens of migrants found in a truck in Texas the day before.

The human smuggling attempt left over 50 people dead after they were trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas.

The two defendants, who were arrested following Monday's incident, were charged with possessing firearms while in the United States illegally, according to court documents and U.S. authorities.

The migrants were found on the outskirts of the Texas city on Monday, where temperatures swelled to a high of 103 Fahrenheit.

A San Antonio Fire Department official described "stacks of bodies" and said there were no signs of water and no visible working air conditioning inside the truck.

Meanwhile at a press conference Tuesday, Rebeca Clay-Flores, a Democratic local official in Bexar County, Texas, sharply criticized Republican Governor Greg Abbott for a tweet on Monday night that blamed Biden's border policies for the incident even as the emergency response unfolded.

"While bodies were still being removed, and others being taken to local hospitals, he chose to be heartless and point the finger. Shame on our governor."

The deaths once again highlight the challenge of controlling migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, which have reached record highs.

The issue has proven difficult for U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat who came into office in January 2021 pledging to reverse some of the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

Republicans have criticized Biden's border strategy ahead of the midterm congressional elections in November.

Mexican president Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on July 12 and that migration will be a central issue in their discussions.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Recession Fears to Drag -2-
DJ
12:39aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Recession Fears to Drag Stocks Lower Again
DJ
12:18aIndian shares slide on inflation fears, rupee at record low
RE
12:16aIndian rupee hits record lows, traders see more weakness
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aThai factory output unexpectedly drops 2.1% y/y in May
RE
06/28Two charged in Texas migrants tragedy
RE
06/28Vietnam Q2 GDP growth quickens alongside price pressures
RE
06/28China's June factory activity likely expanded for first time in 4 months
RE
06/28Gold prices buoyed by lower U.S. bond yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
2Crypto crash threatens North Korea's stolen funds as it ramps up weapon..
3Aeromexico shareholders back Mexico stock exchange exit in bankruptcy r..
4Alimentation Couche Tard : 2022 Q4 Management Discussion & Analysis
5Australia's Liontown signs 5-year lithium supply deal with Ford Motor

HOT NEWS