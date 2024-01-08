(Reuters) -Two crew members are dead and one injured after a fire on a vessel at Port of Houston, Texas, a port official said on Monday.

"Two ship crew members lost their lives, and another was injured and transported to a hospital via a medical transport helicopter," a spokesperson for the Port of Houston said.

They said fire broke out early in the morning onboard the M/V Stride docked at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal.

"The fire is extinguished... However, the Port Houston fire department will monitor the vessel for at least 24 hours."

The port owns and operates the eight public facilities along the 52-mile (84 km) Houston Ship Channel.

The Harris County Fire Marshall and medical examiners were on the scene conducting investigations.

