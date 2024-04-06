The shootout followed an argument in which one patron pulled out a weapon and then shot and killed a security guard who responded. Six of the people shot were bystanders and a police officer was shot in the leg, police said.
The U.S. has the highest level of firearm homicides among high-income countries with populations over 10 million, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
