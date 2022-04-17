Two dead, several injured in shooting at Pittsburgh party

As many as 10 gunshot victims are being treated at area hospitals, the authorities had said, before updating that a eleventh gunshot victim connected to the incident showed up at a local hospital and that the person's condition was not known.

The authorities' investigation revealed as many as 50 rounds were fired inside a short-term rental property where nearly 200 people had gathered at a large party, according to a statement.

The gunfire prompted some party-goers to jump out of windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations, the authorities said, adding that several more shots were fired outside the home.

The authorities did not release any details about suspects for the incident.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)