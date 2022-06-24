Log in
Two dead, several wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say

06/24/2022 | 08:29pm EDT
Several injured during a shooting in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) -Two people were killed and around 10 wounded on Saturday in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said.

Public broadcaster NRK and other local media reported that the shooting had taken place at the London Pub, a popular gay bar and nightclub in the centre of the city.

A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said. It was not immediately clear what was the motive for the attack.

Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

Three people were severely wounded, police told reporters at the scene, newspaper VG reported.

Oslo's university hospital said it had gone on red alert following the shooting.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Sandra Maler)


HOT NEWS