Two divers missing off Malaysia found safe

04/09/2022 | 03:33am EDT
STORY: A French woman and British man who disappeared while diving off the coast of Malaysia were found safe on Saturday. Police said they had been drifting at sea two and a half days after they went missing.

Four people went missing on Wednesday at around noon on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the southeastern town of Mersing.

The group's instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.

Fishermen spotted Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France, and Briton Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday in waters off Pengerang, a considerable distance to the south of where they disappeared, Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing told reporters. Both were in stable condition at hospital. No details of the rescue were available.

Rescuers were searching for Chesters' 14-year-old son, Dutch citizen Nathan Renze Chesters, Nuing said.

Grodem told officials the group surfaced about an hour into their dive on Wednesday but could not find their boat. She was later separated from the others after being caught in strong currents. The boat operator who took them to the dive site was detained after testing positive for drugs, police said.


