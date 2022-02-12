Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Two gasoline cargoes divert away from Nigeria, ship tracking shows

02/12/2022 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Two tankers carrying gasoline loaded in Antwerp, Belgium, have turned back to their load-port after initially being destined for Lagos in Nigeria, Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking and sources said on Friday.

The two tankers, STI Symphony and Velos Diamantis, turned back in last week. The U-turns happened after Nigeria rejected other gasoline cargoes loaded in Antwerp for containing too much methanol.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm the methanol content in these two cargoes or why they turned back.

Earlier this week, Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC said it had received four tankers carrying unusable gasoline that was loaded in Belgium by Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's Lukoil, and sold on to local traders. In January, the fuel was found to contain too much methanol and was removed from circulation, causing shortages.

Since then, NNPC has banned methanol content in future gasoline deliveries. Previously, traders said Nigeria did not specify methanol content. Methanol is sometimes added to gasoline in small amounts because it is a cheaper, cleaner burning fuel and optimises engine functioning.

NNPC has requested emergency supplies of 500,000 tonnes to replace the shortfall.

According to a fixture list from a ship broker and Refinitiv Eikon data, Litasco chartered the STI Symphony for Jan. 15 to take 90,000 tonnes of gasoline to West Africa.

The STI Symphony loaded gasoline in Antwerp around Jan. 22 before sailing to Lagos, according to Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking. The tanker did a U-turn off the coast of Guinea on Feb. 2 and is now heading back to the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil hub.

NNPC did not respond to a request for comment. Litasco has previously said it does not comment on trading activities and did not immediately respond to a query on the STI Symphony.

The Velos Diamantis, carrying 60,000 tonnes, did a U-turn on Feb. 4 after showing Lagos as its destination, Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking showed, chartered by Mercuria. A Mercuria source said the company no longer owns the tanker's cargo.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Rowena Edwards and Julia Payne; additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos and Olga Yagova in Moscow; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.48% 563.75 Delayed Quote.5.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.87% 94.94 Delayed Quote.17.35%
PJSC LUKOIL -3.97% 6707.5 Delayed Quote.4.38%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.42% 184 Delayed Quote.4.55%
SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.93% 1.09 Delayed Quote.11.22%
WTI 4.39% 93.878 Delayed Quote.19.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aBiden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount
RE
04:35aRussia says it has 'optimised' diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine
RE
04:32aCyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller
RE
04:31aMyanmar junta holds parade on major holiday, announces prisoner amnesty
RE
04:28aMicronesia temporarily rescinds withdrawal from Pacific forum
RE
04:25aNorway to end most pandemic curbs
RE
04:24aPolice stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy
RE
04:21aCyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller
RE
04:11aExclusive-U.S. to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say
RE
04:08aU.S. plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2S.Korea orders production halt at petchem plant after blast kills four
3East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
4U.S. investors expect more volatility as Ukraine concerns spook markets
5Protesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada br..

HOT NEWS