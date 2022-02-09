Two key factors lower greenhouse gas emissions in the September 2021 quarter

Total industry emissions fell 5.0 percent, compared with a 3.5 percent rise in gross domestic product (GDP) over the same three-year period (year ended September 2019 to year ended September 2021).

Emissions from the transport, postal, and warehousing industry (largely from international aviation) continue to be the most impacted due to COVID-19 border/travel restrictions, down 45 percent (2,650 kilotonnes) in this period.

Other industries that saw large annual decreases in the September 2021 year (when compared with the year ended September 2019) included manufacturing, down 9.1 percent (1,062 kilotonnes); agriculture, forestry, and fishing, down 1.7 percent (733 kilotonnes); and mining, down 14 percent (220 kilotonnes).

Experimental emissions data is available in graphical form on the COVID-19 data portal under the 'Environmental' tab.

About the data

Stats NZ quarterly emissions estimates can be used to track gross emissions in a timely fashion and show how these change in relation to economic activity. The estimates use data from Stats NZ's Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): Year ended 2019, which draws on New Zealand's greenhouse gas inventory, New Zealand's official source of emissions and removals, reported annually by the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This experimental release on quarterly production-based emissions is done within the SEEA framework to track emissions in relation to economic activity. The SEEA production-based emissions estimates transform the greenhouse gas inventory data to be consistent with economic classifications and concepts by changing the unit of analysis (from a process-based approach, for example, energy and waste, to a standard production-based industrial classification, for example, ANZSIC06) and applying the residency principle. This means deducting emissions from non-residents operating on the domestic territory (for example, international tourists driving vehicles) and adding emissions from residents operating overseas (for example, international aviation or shipping companies).

The Greenhouse Gas Inventory is based on the territory principle. It is best suited for understanding New Zealand's greenhouse gas profile (in both gross and net terms) and identifying the source processes that generate emissions within the territory. It is also the basis on which progress towards targets are determined.

The latest annual benchmarks used in the September 2021 quarter estimates are from the December 2019 year.

The greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household) quarterly series is available from the March 2014 quarter.

As seasonally adjusted data are not additive, industry and household contributions to total emissions are based on the actual series.

Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): September 2020 quarter - methodology and results has more information on the sources and methods used to produce these statistics.

Due to the experimental nature of the data, revisions are expected as Stats NZ refines the methodology and gradually improves the quality of the series. Quarterly emissions estimates are based on information available at the time of compilation. Revisions to the time series will also result from the incorporation of updated annual benchmarks and quarterly indicators.

