NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Two key members of Narendra Modi's alliance have endorsed him as India's next prime minister, spokespersons from both parties told Reuters on Tuesday, after Modi's party failed to clinch a majority in a general election.

The Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) said their alliance with Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party would form a government.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Krishna N. Das)