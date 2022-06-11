Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Two killed as Muslims and Hindus clash in India

06/11/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Prayagraj

LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - Two teenagers were killed on Friday in clashes between Hindus and Muslims in eastern India that followed derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad by two ruling party officials, police said on Saturday.

Police opened fire to break up the violence in the city of Ranchi in Jharkhand state but it was not clear if the two victims were killed by the police or by rioters.

Senior police official Surendra Kumar Jha said at least 14 police officials were injured in the incident in Ranchi and other areas. A curfew was imposed and Internet services suspended to stop the unrest escalating.

In northern Uttar Pradesh state police said they had arrested 230 alleged rioters after unrest spread across several towns after Friday prayers.

Muslims have been protesting about comments made recently by two officials from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Prophet's private life, with the demonstrations often turning into violence between Hindus and Muslims.

The BJP has suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for making the anti-Islamic remarks, which as well as upsetting Indian Muslims caused a diplomatic row from several Muslim countries.

The BJP - a Hindu nationalist party - said the offensive remarks did not reflect the government's position and that the comments were made by "fringe elements".

Party leaders have also instructed officials to be cautious when talking about religion on public platforms. Police in New Delhi said on Thursday they had filed a complaint against Sharma and others for "inciting people on divisive lines" on social media.

However, some in the minority Muslim community see this as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.

(Writing by Rupam Jain, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Saurabh Sharma and Jatindra Dash


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pUK's Shapps explores temporary visas for EU workers to ease airport staffing crisis
RE
01:18pTwo killed as Muslims and Hindus clash in India
RE
01:17pUnder U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan
RE
01:08pShelling of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk plant causes oil leak and fire, governor says
RE
12:23pZelenskiy says Ukraine 'will prevail' over Russia
RE
11:39aSeven people killed in helicopter crash in Italy
RE
11:37aGermany urges Bulgaria to lift veto on N.Macedonia EU entry talks
RE
11:25aSpain hit by hottest pre-summer heatwave in 20 years
RE
11:01aJustin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery, surgeon says
RE
10:58aU.S. and allies trade barbs with China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tata Chemicals : Integrated Annual Report FY 2021-22
2Imago BioSciences : EHA Investor Event Presentation
3U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
4RateTiger Recognized for Connectivity Excellence by Booking.com and Exp..
5Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal

HOT NEWS