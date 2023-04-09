STORY: A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it identified as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

This video released by the State Emergency service shows a woman being rescued from a shelled building in the city. Reuters was unable to independently verifty the date it was filmed.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

"Severe punishment for the occupiers for this criminal war is inevitable," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Rescuers dug through heaps of concrete and other debris on Sunday morning amid the renewed wail of air-raid sirens.

Blasted-out walls revealed the charred remains of the family's living room.

A body, which local residents said was that of the man killed, was wrapped in a blanket nearby.

"It's a shame, they were a young family," 72-year-old neighbor Viktor Hrankin said.

The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets in the region as Moscow's full-scale invasion drags into its second year.