Two killed in attack on Kabul Sikh temple

06/18/2022 | 05:18am EDT
STORY: An attack on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed at least two people and injured seven on Saturday (June18), following a blast in a car loaded with explosives, officials said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Gray smoke billowed over the area. A Taliban interior spokesman said attackers had laden a car with explosives but it had detonated before reaching its target.

Taliban authorities were securing the site, he added.

"There were around 30 people inside the temple," said a temple official, Gornam Singh. "We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead."

Temple authorities did not know what to do, as the Taliban were not allowing them inside, Singh told Reuters.

A spokesman for Kabul's commander said his forces had taken control of the area and cleared it of attackers. One Sikh worshipper had been killed in the attack and one Taliban fighter killed during the clearing operation, he added.


