Two mainland lawyers involved with HK activists say they face having licences revoked

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China has said it would
revoke the licences of two human-rights lawyers involved in the
case of 12 Hong Kongers whom mainland authorities arrested at
sea and accused of trying to flee to Taiwan, according to the
two lawyers.
One of them, Ren Quanniu, said mainland authorities warned
him in September, telling him that taking on the case could
imperil his licence. The lawyers said they had received letters
on Monday about revoking their licences, and were given three
days to appeal. Both said they intended to do so.
Families of two of the defendants appointed Ren and Lu Siwei
to represent them, but the lawyers were denied access.
The 12 were represented in court by lawyers appointed by
mainland authorities.
China's Ministry of Justice did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Both lawyers have been critical of China's legal process,
and say the licence threat is linked to the case of the Hong
Kongers, which drew criticism from international rights groups
and foreign governments.
Ren also recently represented Zhang Zhan, a
citizen-journalist sentenced to four years in prison over her
reporting on the coronavirus in Wuhan.
Ten of the 12 Hong Kongers were sentenced last week by a
court in Shenzhen to between seven months and three years in
prison for illegal border crossing, while the two youngest were
returned to Hong Kong for trial on charges related to
anti-government protests last year.
The letters were issued by the jurisdictions where the
lawyers are based. If the lose their licences, they will be
unable to practice law in China.
In a letter from the justice department of Sichuan province
seen by Reuters, Lu was accused of "making multiple
inappropriate remarks online" over a long period of time,
"severely damaging the image of the industry" and "causing
negative impacts on society."
"I have no regrets," he told Reuters.
Ren, 40, showed Reuters a letter from the Henan province
justice department accusing him of violating regulations over a
case he took in 2018 representing a defendant in a religious
matter.
The Henan justice department did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. The Sichuan justice department could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Ren said that a local lawyers association, the local justice
department, and local national security officers had pressured
him to drop the Hong Kong case in September, warning after an
initial attempt to visit the detainee that his licence was at
stake.
The family of detainee Wong Wai-yin, who hired Ren, said
they were "appalled" by the news.
Human rights lawyers in China are routinely targeted with
jail terms and disbarment, and rights groups say such pressure
has intensified in recent years under a crackdown on dissent
under President Xi Jinping.
