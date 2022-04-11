Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Two men accused of impersonating U.S. federal agents seek release from jail

04/11/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Justice Building is pictured

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Defense attorneys for two men accused of impersonating federal law enforcement agents and supplying Secret Service personnel with gifts asked a U.S. judge on Monday to release their clients from jail pending trial, saying the government's case was flimsy and lacked evidence they pose a threat.

Prosecutors "have jumped to the wildest conspiracy theories imaginable," said Michelle Peterson, an attorney representing Arian Taherzadeh, 40, who is accused along with Haider Ali, 35.

The two men were arrested last week for impersonating Department of Homeland Security agents and four U.S. Secret Service members were suspended from duty, on suspicion the defendants supplied or offered the Secret Service agents rent-free apartments and other gifts.

Those who were offered gifts included an agent assigned to protect President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden.

At a detention hearing on Friday, prosecutor Joshua Rothstein asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey to detain both defendants, but Harvey resumed the hearing again on Monday amid lingering questions.

Then at Monday's hearing, Harvey said he needed still more time before issuing a ruling and expressed skepticism that the government's request for detention was the only way to address concerns the defendants could go on impersonating police.

"If I were to put both of these gentlemen under house arrest, what's the realistic likelihood ...that they could go and impersonate another police officer during the pendency of this case?" he asked.

Harvey will further question all the parties on Tuesday and aimed to rule on the matter later the same day.

The government has pointed to a cache of weapons and other equipment seized by the FBI as evidence the men pose a threat. The items include firearms, surveillance equipment, tools used to manufacture identities and tactical gear.

Prosecutors have said Ali traveled to the Middle East in recent years and bragged of having ties to Pakistani intelligence, concerns they say justify detaining him as a flight risk.

Ali's attorney Gregory Smith on Monday said the government's claims about Ali's possible ties to Pakistani intelligence were "utterly false and preposterous," and that his client traveled to the Middle East to visit religious shrines.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pTwo men accused of impersonating U.S. federal agents seek release from jail
RE
05:56pUkraine braces for Russian assault in eastern Donbas region
RE
05:54pPhiladelphia to reimpose indoor mask mandate in public spaces
RE
05:53pUkraine braces for Russian assault in eastern Donbas region
RE
05:49pEgyptian activist takes British nationality in campaign against detention
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.22% to 92.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 0.09% to $1.0886 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.05% to $1.3028 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.87% to 125.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pNew York pension leaders back calls for less fossil fuel financing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TIMELINE-Musk keeps up tweets torrent on Twitter transformation as larg..
2Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day
3Hoth Therapeutics mRNA Frame-Shifting Therapeutic, HT-KIT, Proves Effec..
4Elon Musk drops Twitter board seat in new U-turn
5Goldman pays 1.7 billion euros for Dutch-based asset manager

HOT NEWS