Two men arrested in connection to threats against Jewish community in New York

11/19/2022 | 07:23pm EST
Members of the Metropolitan Transport Authority Police stand behind a closed entrance at Pennsylvania (Penn.) Station following multiple delays on the Long Island Rail Road service during a winter nor'easter in New York

(Reuters) - Two men were arrested at New York's Penn Station in connection with threats to the Jewish community, police said on Saturday.

New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officers identified the two men late on Friday night after being alerted to warrants for their arrests by the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, the MTA said in a statement.

Police seized a hunting knife, an illegal Glock 17 firearm and a 30-round magazine after investigating the individuals.

The FBI/NYPD task force became aware of threats to the Jewish community on Friday night and "moved swiftly to gather information, identify those behind it and operationally neutralize their ability to do harm," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement, thanking "sharp-eyed" MTA officers for spotting the pair.

No details were released on the two men, although the New York Times reported authorities released an alert late on Friday for a man who had recently made threats against synagogues in the New York area.

A joint investigation for a "strong prosecution" is now taking place, and NYPD officers are deploying to "strategic locations" around the city, Sewell said.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS