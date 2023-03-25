STORY: Video shot by Joey Palacios showed law enforcement officials at the scene as a train went by in the distance and what Palacios said appeared to be officials placing two bodies into a van.

Officials in Uvlade, Texas, received an anonymous emergency 911 call advising them that numerous immigrants were suffocating inside a train, Uvalde police said in a statement. At least 15 immigrants needed immediate medical attention, police said.

U.S. Border Patrol officials were notified and able to stop the train just east of Knippa, Texas, in Uvalde County, police said. Officials closed U.S. Highway 90 temporarily to land the helicopters.

Federal investigators were looking into the possibility of human smuggling, investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.