Two military officers arrested in Gambia for alleged link to foiled coup

12/27/2022 | 01:56am EST
BANJUL (Reuters) - Two Gambian military officers linked to an alleged plot to overthrow the government of President Adama Barrow have been arrested over the weekend, Gambia's government spokesperson said on Monday.

The government said on Dec. 21 that a group of soldiers had been arrested in connection with an attempt to stage a coup in the tiny West African nation of 2.5 million people, which is almost entirely surrounded by Senegal.

"Two more soldiers linked to the alleged foiled coup plot were arrested over the weekend and are helping investigators unearth allegations of plans to overthrow the Government," Ebrima Sankareh, the government's spokesman said in a statement.

He said a second-lieutenant of the Gambian infantry, and a captain from the military intelligence and security unit were arrested on Saturday and Sunday respectively, while the search for other alleged plotters was ongoing.

Seven people including two officers and five soldiers have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged plot that has been condemned by leaders of the West and Central Africa region.

The region has witnessed six successful military coups, and a violent attempted coup since 2020, raising concerns over the backslide of democracy in a region that had been seen to be making progress in shedding its 'coup belt' moniker.

(Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Alistair Bell)


HOT NEWS