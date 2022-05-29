Two more miners found dead in flooded Burkina Faso mine

The bodies of four of the eight missing miners were found earlier this week. Hopes of finding survivors vanished last week when rescue workers found the mine's rescue chamber empty.

The government said in a statement that search operations were continuing for the remaining two missing miners.

The Perkoa mine abruptly submerged on April 16 after torrential rain fell unexpectedly during Burkina Faso's dry season. Canada-based Trevali and the government have launched investigations into the causes of the incident.

