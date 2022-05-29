Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Two more miners found dead in flooded Burkina Faso mine

05/29/2022 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rescue operation inside Perkoa mine

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - The dead bodies of two more missing miners have been found at a zinc mine owned by Trevali Mining Corp in Burkina Faso that flooded last month, the government said on Saturday.

The bodies of four of the eight missing miners were found earlier this week. Hopes of finding survivors vanished last week when rescue workers found the mine's rescue chamber empty.

The government said in a statement that search operations were continuing for the remaining two missing miners.

The Perkoa mine abruptly submerged on April 16 after torrential rain fell unexpectedly during Burkina Faso's dry season. Canada-based Trevali and the government have launched investigations into the causes of the incident.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aBeijing reports zero new community COVID cases for over 2 days
RE
05:21aTwo more miners found dead in flooded Burkina Faso mine
RE
05:17aNigeria's opposition picks Abubakar to run for president again
RE
05:15aUAE's ADQ to allocate $10 billion for investments with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
RE
04:59aClashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque before contested Israeli flag march
RE
04:45aNepal plane goes missing in bad weather with 22 on board
RE
04:27aUAE's ADQ to allocate $10 billion for investments with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
RE
03:23aQatar central bank governor expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022
RE
03:16aShanghai to cancel "unreasonable restrictions" to resume work - official
RE
03:10a'Message to the world' - Lithuanians fundraise to buy drone for Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
2Eros Receives NYSE Extension for Annual Report Filing
3Qatar's Commercial Bank keen to issue green bonds - CEO
4Challenger Energy : Eytan Uliel of Challenger Energy explains the plans..
5Saudi British Bank : SABB 1Q22 Results webcast transcript

HOT NEWS