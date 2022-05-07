Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Two or three rate hikes this year appropriate -ECB's Holzmann

05/07/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Central Bank policymaker Holzmann attends a news conference in Vienna

ZURICH (Reuters) -The European Central Bank should hike interest rates as many as three times this year to combat inflation, hawkish policymaker Robert Holzmann told the Salzburger Nachrichten paper in an interview.

"I think it would be appropriate to take at least two or even three steps. These could be smaller ones, i.e. 0.25 percentage points each. If this were to happen by December, it would have the effect that by 2023 the deposit rates for banks, which are now minus 0.5 percent, would be in positive territory," the Austrian central bank governor was quoted as saying.

"You'll still be quite a bit away from the natural nominal interest rate. So there is still a long way to go. But it would be a good signal to the public."

ECB policymakers are becoming more vocal about normalising monetary policy more quickly than previously expected, with more publicly backing a July rate hike.

Asked if the ECB was too late to act, Holzmann said: "I would not say too late. But perhaps action could have been taken earlier. The U.S. is about half a year earlier in the economic cycle. In this respect, it is fitting that the ECB is acting later. Perhaps the Fed was also a little late."

Asked about the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to raise rates by half a percentage point, which supported the dollar against the euro and could fuel imported inflation, Holzmann said: "The ECB does not pursue an exchange rate target. But we are watching it closely and taking it into account in our decisions. We will probably not be able to compensate for the difference we have now by raising interest rates, but at least the gap will in all likelihood not increase significantly."

He also played down the danger of a wage-price spiral in which demands for higher salaries lock in inflation.

"We are looking closely at wage settlements. And that does not worry us for the time being. But the danger is always there in principle. If it came to that, we would have to raise interest rates more strongly to avoid possible second-round effects. That could affect the real economy, but at the moment that is not yet the case."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aS.Africa's rand firms after mixed U.S. jobs data
RE
05:36aPhilippines' Marcos, Robredo set for rousing final rallies as presidential vote looms
RE
05:34aNigerian airlines to halt operations over rising jet fuel costs
RE
05:33aRich nations must stick to climate promises, says U.S. envoy Kerry
RE
05:32aNigerian telecoms operators approach regulator for tariff hike
RE
05:31aSomalia seeks three-month extension of its IMF support programme
RE
05:29aSouth Africa's Eskom says it will suspend power cuts
RE
05:01aEU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort -FT
RE
04:55aTaliban announce women must cover faces in public, say burqa is best
RE
04:54aTaliban announce women must cover faces in public, say burqa is best
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources
2Canada's Commissioner of Competition plans to oppose Rogers, Shaw $16 b..
3China orders livestreaming platforms to step up oversight of underage u..
4Illumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing p..
5Starbucks asks White House for equal time after Biden met with union le..

HOT NEWS