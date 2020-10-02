Two persons and four entities involved in the construction of the Kerch bridge added to EU sanctions list

The Council today added two individuals and four entities to the list of those individuals and entities subject to restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. These measures were adopted in the light of the role played by these people and entities in the construction of the bridge and railway tracks linking Russia to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula via the Kerch Strait, and further isolating Crimea from Ukraine.

The sanctions, which now apply to a total of 177 individuals and 48 entities, include a travel ban and an asset freeze. The travel ban prevents the entry into or transit through the territory of the European Union of the persons listed, while the asset freeze concerns the funds or economic resources of both listed persons and entities. In addition, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to those listed persons.

The relevant legal acts, including the names of the persons and entities concerned, have been published in the Official Journal.

The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea and of the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and continues to condemn the Russian violation of international law. Moreover, the EU remains unwavering in its support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Individual restrictive measures were first applied on 17 March 2014 in response to the unprovoked actions deliberately undermining and destabilising the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Other EU measures in place in response to the crisis in Ukraine include economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy and restrictions on economic relations with Crimea and Sevastopol.

The list of sanctioned persons and entities are kept under constant review and are subject to periodic renewals by the Council.