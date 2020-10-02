Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two persons and four entities involved in the construction of the Kerch bridge added to EU sanctions list

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

The Council today added two individuals and four entities to the list of those individuals and entities subject to restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. These measures were adopted in the light of the role played by these people and entities in the construction of the bridge and railway tracks linking Russia to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula via the Kerch Strait, and further isolating Crimea from Ukraine.

The sanctions, which now apply to a total of 177 individuals and 48 entities, include a travel ban and an asset freeze. The travel ban prevents the entry into or transit through the territory of the European Union of the persons listed, while the asset freeze concerns the funds or economic resources of both listed persons and entities. In addition, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to those listed persons.

The relevant legal acts, including the names of the persons and entities concerned, have been published in the Official Journal.

The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea and of the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and continues to condemn the Russian violation of international law. Moreover, the EU remains unwavering in its support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Individual restrictive measures were first applied on 17 March 2014 in response to the unprovoked actions deliberately undermining and destabilising the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Other EU measures in place in response to the crisis in Ukraine include economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy and restrictions on economic relations with Crimea and Sevastopol.

The list of sanctioned persons and entities are kept under constant review and are subject to periodic renewals by the Council.

Disclaimer

Delegation of the European Union to Russia published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 08:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:20aWorld Bank to Support Bulgaria in its Efforts to Implement European Green Deal
PU
04:20aJANUS HENDERSON : Press Release
PU
04:20aABO WIND : secures tariffs for six projects in first innovation tender
PU
04:20aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
04:19aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
04:17aEXCLUSIVE : Malaysia Airlines parent company says group is running out of cash - letter
RE
04:17aGRIFOLS S A : closes the acquisition of Green Cross fractionation plant in Canada and 11 plasma centers in the U.S.
AQ
04:16aHONDA MOTOR : to end participation in F1 world championship
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aIDT : Fourth Quarter Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3WAYSTREAM HOLDING AB (PUBL) : WAYSTREAM : BMA Networks new partner in Germany for Waystream
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Finnish watchdog finds Nokia 2019 profit warning complied with rules
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group