Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two provinces of Nepal equipped with increased oxygen generation capacity in preparation for potential COVID-19 surges

12/05/2021 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KATHMANDU, December 5, 2021 - Two new oxygen generation plants came into operation in Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Lumbini Province and Janakpur Provincial Hospital in Province 2 as of December 5, 2021. These plants financed by the World Bank are part of a long-term solution for augmenting Nepal's capacities for a stronger response to the COVID-19 pandemic and boost self-reliance of provincial hospitals to meet the needs of therapeutic oxygen.

The energy efficient, Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants were inaugurated by Dr. Madan Kumar Upadhyaya, Division Chief of the Ministry of Health and Population, and Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Similar plants will be operational in the remaining five provinces - Damak Municipality Hospital of Province 1, Hetauda Hospital of Bagmati Province, Western Regional Hospital of Gandaki Province, Karnali Provincial Hospital of Karnali Province, and Mahakali Provincial Hospital of Sudurpaschim Province - by December 20, 2021.

"The government is making concerted efforts to strengthen the capacities of the public hospitals and ensure that they are self-sufficient and have adequate supply of medical oxygen to meet increased demand in the event of future waves of COVID-19," said Birodh Khatiwada, Minister of Health and Population. "We appreciate the continued support that the World Bank and other development partners are providing to our efforts to respond to the pandemic effectively."

The oxygen plants were procured, installed, and will be operated and maintained fully for a period of three years by UNOPS under the World Bank-financed COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project, which also financed 1,000 units of 10-liter oxygen concentrators distributed to peripheral health facilities across the country in June 2021. The plants will ensure uninterrupted supply of high-quality medical oxygen through the central medical gas pipeline system to hospital facilities, where installed. Additionally, the oxygen can also be used to fill at least 24 46.7-liter cylinders for emergency back-up and supply to peripheral hospitals or ambulance use.

"Having essential infrastructure, equipment, and supplies in the right places - such as these oxygen plants in strategically located, frontline hospitals in each province - is important to be able to respond to health crises posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," statedFaris Hadad-Zervos, World BankCountry Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. "We reaffirm our continued support to Nepal and Nepalis, to help build stronger and more resilient systems to tackle pandemics and other health shocks."

The oxygen plants were inaugurated as part of a joint field visit of the heads of agency and senior representatives from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Union, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, International Labor Organization, and Food and Agriculture Organization. It included an observational visit and discussion on the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal Multi-phase Programmatic Approach Regional Transport and Trade Facilitation Program in Nepal, the first phase of which is under preparation. It focused on the potential development of the Tinau bridge in Lumbini Province as a signature bridge - a green architectural landmark whose concept will be further discussed through various consultations with relevant local governments and key stakeholders.

The delegation also visited field sites and interacted with the local government and local community under the World Bank-supported Nepal Livestock Sector Innovation Project and Food and Nutrition Security Enhancement Project under implementation in Lumbini Province and Province 2 respectively.

###

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 07:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:22aBIO MEAT FOODTECH PARTNERSHIP : E-FISHient - Presentation- December 2021
PU
05:17aSwiss watchdog seeks more tools to go after bad bankers - paper
RE
05:12aReserve Money Update as at 26 November 2021
PU
05:02aNETAPP : Backup and disaster recovery with Google Cloud VMware Engine and NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP
PU
05:02aConquer the “Pirate World” in CryptoPiece Game
GL
04:42aVivendi is open to discuss with Rome over state control on TIM's network
RE
04:42aISRAEL : ICL Group – ICL Boulby Renews Planning Permit for Mineral ExploitationOpen link in a new window
PU
04:42aPARTYING UNTIL DAWN : OHB celebrates successful liftoff for Galileo satellites
PU
04:42aVice President holds meetings with India Foundation and INSS of Sri Lanka on IOC 2021 sidelines 05 December 2021
PU
04:30aChina securities regulator says govt policies have no "necessary connection" with overseas IPOs
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dyson splits with Malaysia supplier, stoking concern over migrant worke..
2Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS
3Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance
4Vivendi is open to discuss with Rome over state control on TIM's networ..
5China securities regulator says govt policies have no "necessary connec..

HOT NEWS