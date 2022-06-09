Log in
News: Latest News
Two rescued from chocolate vat at Pennsylvania Mars Inc candy factory

06/09/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Firefighters from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, extracted two people from a vat of chocolate after they had fallen in earlier on Thursday, a communications supervisor for Lancaster County said.

PennLive.com reported that the chocolate in the tank was about waist-high at the Mars Inc factory in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and that the people were unhurt but unable to get out on their own.

The trouble started around 1:51 p.m., the county official said. Officials did not say how the people became trapped in the chocolate vat.

Local TV station WHTM said that the first person was extracted at 3:10 p.m. and the second 15 minutes later.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)


