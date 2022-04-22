Two-speed euro zone economy as services shine, factories struggle -PMI

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone business growth
unexpectedly accelerated this month, with the bloc's dominant
services sector seeing a sharp increase in activity as consumers
shrugged off soaring prices, a survey showed.
Manufacturers, however, struggled as supply chain
disruptions caused by the pandemic have been exacerbated by
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and renewed lockdowns in China.
S&P Global's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index,
seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, rose to 55.8 in
April from 54.9 in March, confounding expectations in a Reuters
poll for a fall to 53.9.
Any reading above 50 indicates growth.
"The detail showed this was driven entirely by the services
component, but the manufacturing output PMI fell as supply
constraints exacerbated by the Ukraine war and lockdowns in
China took their toll, especially on the auto sector," said
Jessica Hinds at Capital Economics.
It was a similar story in Germany where the manufacturing
sector saw much slower growth due to supply disruptions and a
drop in new orders whereas the services sector of Europe's
biggest economy accelerated, earlier data showed.
French business activity grew at the fastest pace in more
than four years as the euro zone's second-biggest economy
benefited from fewer COVID-19 restrictions, more job creation
and higher orders.
However, in Britain, outside the currency bloc and European
Union, the private sector suffered a sharp slowdown this month
as high inflation and the conflict in Ukraine weighed on the
country's giant services sector.
INFLATIONARY PRESSURE
A PMI covering the euro zone services industry rose to an
eight-month high of 57.7 in April from 55.6 in March. The median
forecast in a Reuters poll was for a decline to 55.0.
But the factory PMI fell to a 16-month low of 55.3, from
56.5 in March, although it beat analysts' forecast of 54.7. An
index measuring output which feeds into the composite PMI sank
to 50.4 from 53.1.
Growth in demand for manufactured goods waned and the new
orders index fell to 51.4 from 53.7, its lowest reading since
around the time the pandemic was tightening its grip and
indicating no imminent turnaround.
Conversely with more of the economy reopening and life
returning to a sense of normalcy, demand for services increased
despite rising prices. The new business index rose to 56.4 from
54.2 a month earlier.
Inflation in the bloc was 7.5% last month, almost four times
the European Central Bank's 2% target and the latest PMI survey
suggests it has further to rise. The composite output prices
index was a record high 68.5, up from 65.7.
The ECB confirmed plans last week to end its hallmark
stimulus scheme in the third quarter and another Reuters poll
suggested the bank was likely to raise its deposit rate by the
end of the year.
"With this PMI signaling continued economic recovery, risks
to the inflation outlook remain skewed to the upside and that is
likely to be another argument for the ECB to move faster than
initially expected," said Bert Colijn at ING.
(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Susan Fenton and Hugh
Lawson)