Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Typhoon Goni weakens as it crosses Philippines, 4 dead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 01:31am EDT

* Nearly 350,000 people staying in evacuation centers

* Goni is world's strongest storm so far this year

* Power outages, floods reported after two landfalls

MANILA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A super typhoon weakened after barrelling through the southern part of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, with officials reporting at least four deaths, power supply outages, infrastructure damage and flash floods.

The weather bureau downgraded Goni, the world's strongest storm so far this year, to typhoon category, with 215 kph (140 miles per hour) sustained winds and gusts of up to 290 kph (180 mph) after it made landfall in the Bicol region.

Tropical storm-wind alerts were lowered, but the weather agency warned in its 0300 GMT bulletin that Goni still posed a threat while traversing provinces south of the capital Manila.

Goni made two landfall in two places in the Bicol region, where four deaths were reported, said provincial Governor Al Francis Bichara, including one hit by a tree and a five-year-old washed away after a river overflowed.

The disaster management agency could not confirm the report.

Video footage by news channels and on social media showed rivers overflowing and some dikes destroyed, submerging villages in Bicol.

Bichara also received reports of volcanic mud flows, as well as electricity supply and communication service outages.

In Quezon, Governor Danilo Suarez said power supply was cut in 10 towns as Goni toppled trees.

Between 19 million and 31 million people could be affected by the typhoon, including those in danger zones and in metropolitan Manila, the disaster management agency said.

About 347,000 people were in evacuation centers, said disaster management chief Ricardo Jalad, lowering the figure of nearly a million reported by the agency on Saturday.

President Rodrigo Duterte was monitoring the government's disaster response from his southern hometown Davao city, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

Health officials reminded those in evacuation centers to observe social distancing as the coronavirus spread is also a concern.

Dozens of international and domestic flights have been canceled as the civil aviation authority ordered a one-day closure of Manila's main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Goni is among the strongest typhoons to hit the Philippines since Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in 2013.

It follows Typhoon Molave, which hit the Philippines last month killing 22 people, mostly through drowning in provinces south of Manila.

The weather bureau said it was also monitoring another cyclone, tropical storm Atsani, which could hit northern Luzon provinces in the coming days.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by William Mallard)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31aTyphoon Goni weakens as it crosses Philippines, 4 dead
RE
01:31aTyphoon Goni weakens as it crosses Philippines, 4 dead
RE
12:53aTrump launches final, two-day frenzy of campaigning in bid for surprise win
RE
12:09aUK extends 80% wage subsidies as England goes back into lockdown
RE
10/31INNOVATION AND BUSINESS SKILLS AUSTRALIA : Skills-led recovery the focus of manufacturing industry event with Senator Michaelia Cash
PU
10/31PCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Queensland Election Result
PU
10/31CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Highlights of China's employment over past five years
PU
10/31Super typhoon Goni slams into Philippines, makes two landfalls
RE
10/31South Korea October exports decline on fewer working days, virus lockdown angst may weigh
RE
10/31CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's major internet firms log double-digit revenue growth by end-Q3
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Macau's gambling revenues dive 72.5% in Oct
2BITTERZ: a Japanese Crypto Exchange Launching Today Is Giving Away Bitcoin!
3REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
4ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
5ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group