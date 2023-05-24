STORY: Typhoon Mawar hit the U.S. island of Guam on Wednesday with winds up to 140 miles per hour and torrential rain bending palm trees and damaging houses. It continues to inch across the Western Pacific Ocean but there were no early reports of deaths or injuries.

The slow-moving storm brought heavy rainfall overnight to the island of about 170,000 people located 6,000 miles southwest of Los Angeles and could produce landslides and flash flooding according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

The category 4 storm forced the rescue of eight people, according to the island's governor who expects a more complete assessment of the destruction after winds tamper down.

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration, authorizing federal assistance for Guam, where the United States has a military presence.

Instagram @rayeneluney / COOPERATIVE INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH IN THE ATMOSPHERE AT COLORADO STATE, THE JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY, AND THE JAPAN AEROSPACE EXPLORATION AGENCY / JUN MANALAC / ANNA ALEXIS / Instagram @rachel.j_____