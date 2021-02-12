Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tyto Athene, LLC : and Veterans First Initiative, LLC Announce Joint Venture Optima Government Solutions, LLC

02/12/2021 | 10:49pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tyto Athene, LLC and Veterans First Initiative, LLC are excited to announce Optima Government Solutions, LLC, a Self-Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and Joint Venture Company

Optima Government Solutions, LLC (“Optima”), was launched earlier this year as a self-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) joint venture company formed through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “All-Small” Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) and jointly owned by Veterans First Initiative, LLC (VFI) and Tyto Athene, LLC (“Tyto Athene”). Optima is an IT systems integrator headquartered in Haymarket, Virginia.

This joint venture partnership combines VFI, a service-disabled veteran owned small business, and Tyto Athene, formerly known as Black Box Government Solutions. Together they operate as Optima to deliver exceptional IT services and technical solutions to the U.S. federal government and U.S. Department of Defense. Optima has the engineering qualifications and program management expertise of a seasoned systems integrator, which have evolved from 40+ years of DoD and federal government contracting experience.

Optima provides global capability including offices and personnel located in the U.S. and internationally. Its highly educated and skilled workforce includes certified professionals (e.g. PMP, CISSP, CCNA, LPIC-1, Security +, ITIL) operating in an ISO 9001:2015 certified environment.

To learn more about Optima Government Solutions, LLC, please visit www.OptimaGS.net.

About Veterans First Initiative, LLC (VFI):

Founded by a retired Naval Officer in 2013, Veterans First Initiative, LLC (VFI) is a VA-Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in the design, delivery and integration of Cybersecurity, IT Infrastructure and Information Management Solutions on a global scale. To learn more about VFI please visit www.vetfi.com.

About Tyto Athene, LLC:

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full-service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and unified communications systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more please visit www.gotyto.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:59aBEAM GLOBAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:58aFIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INCOME FUND : Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer
BU
11:57aU.S. tells G7 that it is back at the table to help with global recovery
RE
11:57aCASSAVA SCIENCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:57aGRUPO CCR : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessions under the company's management
PU
11:55aGBT TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:54aBOATIM INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:54aBLUEBIRD BIO : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against bluebird bio, Inc. and Certain Officers - BLUE
PR
11:52aNEW HOME CO INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:51aRAISE PRODUCTION : February 12, 2021 - Press Release - Raise Announces Postponement of AGM
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4S&P 500 hits record peak as stocks post weekly gain
5FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ