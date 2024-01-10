By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K. Debt Management Office plans to launch a new July 2054 gilt through syndication in the week starting Jan. 22, subject to demand and market conditions, it said Wednesday.

This will be the sixth syndication by the DMO in fiscal 2024. The DMO plans to schedule two syndications between January and March 2024: a new long conventional gilt maturing in the 30-year area in the week starting Jan. 22, and an index-linked gilt in March 2024 (with the timing of both transactions subject to demand and market conditions), it said.

The DMO has raised GBP24.5 billion through the previous five syndications in fiscal 2024.

Write to Miriam Mukuru at miriam.mukuru@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-24 0638ET