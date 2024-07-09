By Emese Bartha

The U.K. issued 4.5 billion pounds ($5.76 billion) in the syndicated tap of the 1.25% November 2054 index-linked gilt on Tuesday, one of the lead managers said.

Orderbooks closed in excess of GBP65 billion, according to preliminary data, including GBP4.5 billion in joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the linker was set 4.0 basis points above the 1.25% November 2055 linker gilt, the same bank said.

Joint lead managers of the transaction were BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.

