The U.K. reported a smaller-than-expected budget surplus in January, closing some of the headroom for Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt to offer tax cuts at the Spring Budget next month.

On a measure of government net borrowing, excluding public-sector banks, the U.K. ran a surplus of 16.7 billion pounds ($21.08 billion), more than double the surplus of GBP7.5 billion in the same month of 2023, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

It was, however, less than the surplus of GBP18.5 billion expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

A surplus is typical in January, as it accounts for the previous year's self-assessment tax payments, as well as countering in Christmas bonuses in standard tax returns. It is the first surplus since the same month a year ago. In December, net borrowing was GBP7.4 billion.

The lower than-expected surplus could hinder Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in offering tax giveaways at the budget statement on March 6, the final one ahead of an expected general election later this year.

