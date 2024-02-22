By Giulia Petroni

The U.K. is withdrawing from a controversial international energy treaty after efforts to align it with net-zero ambitions stalled, following similar moves from other European countries.

"The Energy Charter Treaty is outdated and in urgent need of reform but talks have stalled and sensible renewal looks increasingly unlikely," Graham Stuart, U.K. minister for energy security and net zero, said on Thursday. "Remaining a member would not support our transition to cleaner, cheaper energy, and could even penalize us for our world-leading efforts to deliver net zero."

The Energy Charter Treaty was established in the 1990s--a time when the world was heavily dominated by fossil fuels--to promote international investment in the energy sector. It historically protected investments in fossil fuels by allowing companies to challenge energy policies that threatened their investments.

Britain's decision came after years of efforts to reform the treaty in line with the energy transition, by extending protections to renewables, hydrogen and technologies such as carbon capture and storage.

The withdrawal process will take effect after one year, according to the U.K. government.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-24 0443ET