Retail sales ticked higher in the U.K. last month, recovering some previous decline ahead of general elections slated for July, according to a report.

Total sales were 0.7% higher than in May last year, according to the BRC-KPMG report published Tuesday. Food sales boosted the headline improvement, while nonfood sales were lower on year, with rainy weather continuing to dampen spending.

Nonetheless, the slight uptick "could point to some signs of recovery for the sector, and retailers will be eager for that trend to continue," KPMG retail chief Linda Ellett said. Warmer weather, summer holidays and the European soccer championship are all bright spots for retail over the coming months, Ellett said.

Signs of improvement in May come after sales dropped sharply on year in an April marked by wet weather and unfavorable timing of the Easter holiday, according to government figures published at the end of last month.

Consumers in the U.K. have struggled to regain confidence since the blow of early 2022, when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine caused shockwaves that sent markets into turmoil and prices soaring.

Constant rainy weather dragged sales in April, the Office for National Statistics said, as shoppers stayed away from main-street stores selling furniture, clothes, toys and sports equipment.

The U.K. is set to choose next month whether to re-elect the Conservatives or vote in the opposition Labour Party.

"Retailers stand ready to collaborate with the next government to unlock economic potential," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said. "Retail really is the 'everywhere economy,' and with the right policy environment can use its scale and reach to support public policy goals."

