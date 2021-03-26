By Jason Douglas

LONDON--U.K. retail sales recovered slightly in February as consumers settled into the second month of a lockdown.

Sales rose 2.1% on the month, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, driven by spending on household goods and home-improvement supplies.

The U.K. imposed a nationwide lockdown in early January to curb the spread of a novel variant of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since set out plans for a phased reopening of the economy thanks to a continuing vaccination drive.

Retail sales in February were 3.7% lower than a year earlier, however, highlighting the pandemic's continuing cost.

