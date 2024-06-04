By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K.'s Debt Management Agency sold 2 billion pounds ($2.56 billion) in October 2063 dated gilts at an auction on Tuesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on Feb. 20, 2024.

Issue 4.0% Oct 22 2063 gilt Amount on offer 2.0 bln Bids received 6.2 bln Bids accepted 2.0 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 3.10 (2.92) Average yield 4.557% (4.518%) Average price 89.85 (90.47) Maximum yield 4.570% (4.524%) Settlement date June 5, 2024

