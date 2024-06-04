By Miriam Mukuru


The U.K.'s Debt Management Agency sold 2 billion pounds ($2.56 billion) in October 2063 dated gilts at an auction on Tuesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on Feb. 20, 2024. 


Issue              4.0% Oct 22 2063 gilt 
Amount on offer    2.0 bln 
Bids received      6.2 bln 
Bids accepted      2.0 bln 
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.10    (2.92) 
Average yield      4.557%  (4.518%) 
Average price      89.85   (90.47) 
Maximum yield      4.570%  (4.524%) 
Settlement date    June 5, 2024

