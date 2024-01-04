By Miriam Mukuru


The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 3 billion pounds ($3.80 billion) in January 2038 dated gilts at an auction on Thursday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on Oct. 25, 2023. 


Issue              3.75% Jan. 29, 2038 gilt 
Amount on offer    3.0  bln 
Bids received      10.1 bln 
Bids accepted      3.0  bln 
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.36    (2.97) 
Average yield      4.067%  (4.871%) 
Average price      96.63   (88.57) 
Maximum yield      4.068%  (4.875%) 
Settlement date    January 05, 2024

