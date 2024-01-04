By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 3 billion pounds ($3.80 billion) in January 2038 dated gilts at an auction on Thursday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on Oct. 25, 2023.

Issue 3.75% Jan. 29, 2038 gilt Amount on offer 3.0 bln Bids received 10.1 bln Bids accepted 3.0 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 3.36 (2.97) Average yield 4.067% (4.871%) Average price 96.63 (88.57) Maximum yield 4.068% (4.875%) Settlement date January 05, 2024

