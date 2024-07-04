Stocks in the U.K. rose Thursday, as the FTSE 100 Index added 0.9% to 8241.26.

Among large companies, Smith & Nephew PLC was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 6.9%, and Bakkavor Group PLC surged 6.1%. Old Mutual Ltd. rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares surged 5.5%.

Fevertree Drinks PLC posted the largest decline, falling 4.4%, followed by shares of Currys PLC, which fell 2.6%. Shares of Zegona Communications PLC fell 2.3%.

In other parts of Europe, the STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.6% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.2% to 100.04. Against the dollar, the pound rose 0.1% to $1.28.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year gilt rose 2.750 basis points to 4.203%.

