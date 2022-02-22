Log in
U.N. Myanmar expert calls for cutting junta's access to arms, oil and gas

02/22/2022 | 03:40am EST
FILE PHOTO: The sun shines behind the United Nations Secretariat Building at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights expert on Myanmar said on Tuesday that Russia and China were providing the junta with fighter jets and armoured vehicles, and urged the U.N. Security Council to halt the flow of arms he said were being used against civilians.

"It should be incontrovertible that weapons used to kill civilians should no longer be transferred to Myanmar," Thomas Andrews, a former U.S. congressman serving in the independent post, said in a report also naming Serbia as a weapons vendor.

He called for cutting the military's access to oil and gas and foreign exchange reserves and for preventing states and private sector from buying resources such as timber, gemstones, and rare earths products when funds are channelled to the junta.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Russia faces new sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions
