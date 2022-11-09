U.N., Russia to talk Ukraine grain deal on Friday ahead of extension deadline

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 9 (Reuters) -
Top U.N. officials will meet a senior Russian delegation in
Geneva on Friday to discuss extending a Ukraine Black Sea grain
export deal and efforts to smooth shipments of Russian food and
fertilizers to global markets, the United Nations said.
The deal allowing the export of food and fertilizers
from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports - brokered by the
United Nations and Turkey on July 22 - could expire on Nov. 19
if Russia or Ukraine object to its extension.
A key part of the July package deal is also facilitating
exports of Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The United
Nations
has said
that Russian grain exports have increased, but that work
needed to be done to alleviate a chilling effect of Western
sanctions on Russian fertilizer exports.
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, who heads talks on
Ukrainian exports, and senior U.N. trade official Rebeca
Grynspan, who leads discussions on Russian food and fertilizer
exports, will meet with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei
Vershinin on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson said.
"It is hoped that the discussions will advance progress
made in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and
fertilizers originating from the Russian Federation to the
global markets," the U.N. spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Russia suspended participation in the pact allowing
Black Sea exports for several days last week after accusing
Ukraine of using it as cover to target Russian ships in Crimea.
Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the
attack.
While Russia restarted its cooperation, President
Vladimir Putin said he reserved Moscow's right to withdraw
again. If Russia did so, however, Putin said it would not impede
shipments of grain from Ukraine to Turkey.
More than 10 million tonnes of grain and other food has
been exported from Ukraine under the deal, according to the
United Nations. It has warned that Russia's war is worsening a
global food crisis and pushing tens of millions more people into
hunger.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Gareth Jones)